Chelsea's Pedro Neto Faces UEFA Charge for Ballboy Incident

In a dramatic turn of events during Chelsea's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, Pedro Neto has been charged by UEFA for pushing a ballboy. The incident, deemed 'unsporting behavior,' could result in a one-game ban for Neto, casting a spotlight on emotions running high in competitive sports.

UEFA is expected to make a disciplinary decision shortly, as Chelsea prepares to host PSG in the return leg of the round of 16. Chelsea is currently trailing the defending champions 5-2. The first leg took place on Wednesday, and the return match is set for Tuesday in London.

Neto pushed the ballboy in an attempt to retrieve the ball quickly while Chelsea was down 4-2. He later expressed regret for his actions, stating to TNT Sports, 'With the emotions of the game, we were losing, I wanted to pick up the ball. I gave him a little push. I saw that I hurt him and I am sorry, as I'm not like this.'

(With inputs from agencies.)