UEFA Charges Pedro Neto for Unsporting Behavior After Shoving Incident

In a recent Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has found himself in hot water after an incident involving a ballboy. UEFA charged Neto on Thursday for 'unsporting behavior' after he pushed the boy during Chelsea's 5-2 loss in the round of 16.

Neto faces a one-game suspension, pending a disciplinary decision from UEFA, which will be announced 'in due course.' The incident occurred when Chelsea was behind 4-2 and the ballboy purportedly held the ball too long, prompting Neto's push in an attempt to retrieve it quickly.

Neto has publicly apologized for his actions, explaining to British broadcaster TNT Sports, 'With the emotions of the game, we were losing, I wanted to pick up the ball. I gave him a little push. I saw that I hurt him and I am sorry, as I'm not like this.'

