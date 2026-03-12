Left Menu

UEFA Charges Pedro Neto for Unsporting Behavior After Shoving Incident

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has been charged by UEFA for pushing a ballboy during a Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. Facing a one-game ban for 'unsporting behavior,' Neto, who later apologized, reacted to the boy holding the ball when Chelsea was trailing the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:46 IST
UEFA Charges Pedro Neto for Unsporting Behavior After Shoving Incident
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a recent Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has found himself in hot water after an incident involving a ballboy. UEFA charged Neto on Thursday for 'unsporting behavior' after he pushed the boy during Chelsea's 5-2 loss in the round of 16.

Neto faces a one-game suspension, pending a disciplinary decision from UEFA, which will be announced 'in due course.' The incident occurred when Chelsea was behind 4-2 and the ballboy purportedly held the ball too long, prompting Neto's push in an attempt to retrieve it quickly.

Neto has publicly apologized for his actions, explaining to British broadcaster TNT Sports, 'With the emotions of the game, we were losing, I wanted to pick up the ball. I gave him a little push. I saw that I hurt him and I am sorry, as I'm not like this.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026