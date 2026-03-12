Battle for Barça: A Crucial Presidential Election Amid Debt Crisis

The small auditorium in Barcelona's working-class district buzzed with anticipation as a middle-aged man in a suit campaigned for votes, promising to steer FC Barcelona away from financial ruin. This election isn't about political office but choosing the club's president who will navigate through turbulent financial waters.

Currently, club president Joan Laporta faces a critical election, challenged by businessman Víctor Font. With Barça grappling with a staggering €2 billion debt, the election stakes are high, given the deep financial crisis threatening the club's unique ownership model, where 114,000 members, not billionaires, own it.

Amidst promises and criticisms, Laporta argues for sustainable revenue solutions and economic reforms, while Font warns of the risk of outside investments infringing on the club's legacy. The club's future depends significantly on this electoral outcome, leaning on financial strategy and heritage preservation.

