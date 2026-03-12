Kiran George Exits Swiss Open; Tharun Mannepalli Advances

Indian shuttler Kiran George exited the Swiss Open after falling to Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals. The match, lasting 70 minutes, saw George lose 18-21, 21-16, 16-21.

In a turn of events, young Tharun Mannepalli moved to the second round as Japan's Kenta Nishimoto retired due to a shoulder issue when trailing 7-2 in the decider. Mannepalli had earlier reached the semifinals of the Macau Open.

Despite a strong effort, India's Malvika Bansod succumbed to a 11-21 15-21 defeat against Thailand's world No. 4 Pornpawee Chochuwong in the women's singles category.