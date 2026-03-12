Left Menu

Kiran George Exits Swiss Open; Tharun Mannepalli Advances

Indian badminton players faced mixed outcomes at the Swiss Open. Kiran George bowed out in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals after a hard-fought match against Jason Gunawan. Meanwhile, Tharun Mannepalli advanced following Kenta Nishimoto's retirement due to injury. Malvika Bansod also faced defeat against Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basel | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:27 IST
Kiran George Exits Swiss Open; Tharun Mannepalli Advances
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Indian shuttler Kiran George exited the Swiss Open after falling to Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals. The match, lasting 70 minutes, saw George lose 18-21, 21-16, 16-21.

In a turn of events, young Tharun Mannepalli moved to the second round as Japan's Kenta Nishimoto retired due to a shoulder issue when trailing 7-2 in the decider. Mannepalli had earlier reached the semifinals of the Macau Open.

Despite a strong effort, India's Malvika Bansod succumbed to a 11-21 15-21 defeat against Thailand's world No. 4 Pornpawee Chochuwong in the women's singles category.

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026