Kiran George Exits Swiss Open; Tharun Mannepalli Advances
Indian badminton players faced mixed outcomes at the Swiss Open. Kiran George bowed out in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals after a hard-fought match against Jason Gunawan. Meanwhile, Tharun Mannepalli advanced following Kenta Nishimoto's retirement due to injury. Malvika Bansod also faced defeat against Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Basel | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:27 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Indian shuttler Kiran George exited the Swiss Open after falling to Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals. The match, lasting 70 minutes, saw George lose 18-21, 21-16, 16-21.
In a turn of events, young Tharun Mannepalli moved to the second round as Japan's Kenta Nishimoto retired due to a shoulder issue when trailing 7-2 in the decider. Mannepalli had earlier reached the semifinals of the Macau Open.
Despite a strong effort, India's Malvika Bansod succumbed to a 11-21 15-21 defeat against Thailand's world No. 4 Pornpawee Chochuwong in the women's singles category.