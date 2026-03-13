Thrilling Battles at Indian Wells: Semi-final Showdowns Await

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, has powered through to the Indian Wells semi-finals, setting up a face-off with Daniil Medvedev after defeating Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4. Alcaraz remains unbeaten this season with a 16-0 record.

Aryna Sabalenka also made the women's semi-finals, overcoming Victoria Mboko 7-6(0) 6-4. However, Iga Swiatek was defeated by Elina Svitolina in a thrilling three-set match. Sabalenka now prepares to face Linda Noskova in the next round.

Elena Rybakina secured her spot in the semi-finals with a victory over Jessica Pegula and is set to play Svitolina. Meanwhile, Medvedev captured an impressively strong victory against Jack Draper, advancing to meet Alcaraz in the eagerly awaited semi-final showdown.

