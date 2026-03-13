Thrilling Battles at Indian Wells: Semi-final Showdowns Await
The Indian Wells semi-finals promise intense matchups as Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev advance on the men's side, while Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina progress in the women's draw. Alcaraz's victory over Cameron Norrie highlights his form, while Svitolina's upset of Iga Swiatek marks a significant comeback.
Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, has powered through to the Indian Wells semi-finals, setting up a face-off with Daniil Medvedev after defeating Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4. Alcaraz remains unbeaten this season with a 16-0 record.
Aryna Sabalenka also made the women's semi-finals, overcoming Victoria Mboko 7-6(0) 6-4. However, Iga Swiatek was defeated by Elina Svitolina in a thrilling three-set match. Sabalenka now prepares to face Linda Noskova in the next round.
Elena Rybakina secured her spot in the semi-finals with a victory over Jessica Pegula and is set to play Svitolina. Meanwhile, Medvedev captured an impressively strong victory against Jack Draper, advancing to meet Alcaraz in the eagerly awaited semi-final showdown.
