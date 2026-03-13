George Russell Secures Sprint Pole in Shanghai Showdown

George Russell, the current leader of the Formula One championship, delivered a stellar performance by clinching pole position for the season's first sprint race in China. Mercedes showcased its prowess with a front-row lockout, as teammate Kimi Antonelli trailed closely behind.

Russell's commanding presence at the Shanghai circuit was evident as he led every phase, securing his first career sprint pole with a time of one minute, 31.520 seconds. Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris will commence the race from third position, following a stewards' decision regarding interference on the track.

Ferrari continues to face challenges, with Charles Leclerc highlighting the need for improvements, while Mercedes remains a step ahead, capitalizing on their car's exceptional performance. As competitors prepare for the main grand prix on Sunday, eyes are set on potential strategic moves and unexpected turnarounds in the high-stakes race.

(With inputs from agencies.)