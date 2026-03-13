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Goa Gears Up for the Ultimate Table Tennis Showdown in July 2026

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is set to host its seventh season in Goa, transforming the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium into a hub of top-tier table tennis action from July 2026. The league features world-class players and nurtures Indian talent, bolstering India's Olympic aspirations in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:39 IST
Goa Gears Up for the Ultimate Table Tennis Showdown in July 2026
UTT Season 7 heads to Goa's shores for first time. (Photo/UTT) . Image Credit: ANI
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The coastal paradise of Goa is ready to host a major sports event as the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) prepares for its seventh season. Scheduled to begin in July 2026, this premier franchise-based league will transform the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium into an epicenter of competitive table tennis.

Since launching in 2017, UTT has emerged as a dominant force in Indian sports, fostering both local talent and showcasing global stars alongside India's finest. The league's seventh instalment is anticipated to be a spectacular platform for world-class talent, blending seasoned athletes with inspiring newcomers.

Co-promoter Vita Dani emphasized UTT's pivotal role in elevating the sport's standard nationwide, noting the league's influence from grassroots to global arenas. The initiative aims to inspire and cultivate young talent, aspiring for India's maiden Olympic table tennis medal, fuelled by players like Achanta Sharath Kamal and emerging stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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