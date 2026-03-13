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Indian Boxers Punch Their Way to Podium Finishes at World Boxing Futures Cup

Five Indian boxers have secured medals at the World Boxing Futures Cup following impressive quarterfinal victories. Gunjan, Joyshree Devi, Ambekar Meetei, Chandrika Pujari, and Radhamani Longjam advanced to the semifinals, ensuring at least five medals for India. However, Sahil Duhan fell short, losing to France's David Harutyunyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:56 IST
Indian Boxers Punch Their Way to Podium Finishes at World Boxing Futures Cup
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In a display of extraordinary skill and determination, five Indian boxers assured themselves of podium finishes at the World Boxing Futures Cup after clinching decisive victories in their quarterfinal bouts on Friday.

The country's medal prospects were fortified as Gunjan (48kg), Joyshree Devi (54kg), Ambekar Meetei (50kg), Chandrika Pujari (51kg), and Radhamani Longjam (57kg) all moved confidently into the semifinals, guaranteeing India at least five medals from the tournament.

Among the standout performances, Gunjan won unanimously over Azerbaijan's Gular Huseynova, and Joyshree Devi made a powerful impact with a Referee Stopped Contest against Japan's Yura Kanemaru. Despite the successes, Sahil Duhan (60kg) faced disappointment after a 1-4 loss to France's David Harutyunyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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