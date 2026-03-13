Indian Boxers Punch Their Way to Podium Finishes at World Boxing Futures Cup

In a display of extraordinary skill and determination, five Indian boxers assured themselves of podium finishes at the World Boxing Futures Cup after clinching decisive victories in their quarterfinal bouts on Friday.

The country's medal prospects were fortified as Gunjan (48kg), Joyshree Devi (54kg), Ambekar Meetei (50kg), Chandrika Pujari (51kg), and Radhamani Longjam (57kg) all moved confidently into the semifinals, guaranteeing India at least five medals from the tournament.

Among the standout performances, Gunjan won unanimously over Azerbaijan's Gular Huseynova, and Joyshree Devi made a powerful impact with a Referee Stopped Contest against Japan's Yura Kanemaru. Despite the successes, Sahil Duhan (60kg) faced disappointment after a 1-4 loss to France's David Harutyunyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)