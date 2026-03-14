Mark Wood's Slow Comeback: A Balancing Act in His Twilight Years

England's fast bowler Mark Wood is grappling with the slow pace of recovery from his knee injury, which threatens his cricketing future. At 36, Wood acknowledges the challenging balance between pushing through and risking permanent damage.

Wood, a pivotal figure in England's cricket setup, had resumed Test cricket against Australia after a 15-month hiatus. However, a renewed knee injury saw him sidelined again, sparking thoughts about life off the pitch.

He admits to contemplating future roles, such as coaching and media commitments, as he navigates six-week recovery blocks with specialist consultations. England's upcoming series against New Zealand approaches, and Wood remains hopeful for a return.

(With inputs from agencies.)