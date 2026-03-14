Rory McIlroy's Clutch Comeback: Making the Cut at The Players Championship
Rory McIlroy, uncertain about playing due to back spasms, made a comeback at The Players Championship. Despite initial challenges, he pushed through to make the cut and plans to continue his performance over the weekend. His form showed improvement similar to his recovery during the 2023 Tour Championship.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pontevedrabeach | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:36 IST
Rory McIlroy faced uncertainty after muscle spasms in his lower back, but he's thankful to have secured two more days of play at The Players Championship.
Friday was challenging, yet McIlroy made the cut through a clutch birdie putt, even though he struggled with his game all day.
Thinking ahead to Augusta National, McIlroy considers adding an event to prepare for the Masters, showing determination amid physical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)