Rory McIlroy's Clutch Comeback: Making the Cut at The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy faced uncertainty after muscle spasms in his lower back, but he's thankful to have secured two more days of play at The Players Championship.

Friday was challenging, yet McIlroy made the cut through a clutch birdie putt, even though he struggled with his game all day.

Thinking ahead to Augusta National, McIlroy considers adding an event to prepare for the Masters, showing determination amid physical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)