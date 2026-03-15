Ramos' Last-Minute Penalty Seals Dramatic Six Nations Triumph for France

Thomas Ramos secured a thrilling victory for France in the Six Nations, kicking a decisive last-minute penalty to clinch the title with a narrow 48-46 win against England on Saturday at Stade de France.

Despite England's superb effort, marked by seven impressive tries, the French team, driven by the stellar Louis Bielle-Biarrey, managed to outscore and outlast their opponents.

The dramatic match, celebrating the 120th anniversary of 'Le Crunch,' concluded an unforgettable championship as France edged out rivals Ireland and a resurgent Scotland to claim their third title in five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)