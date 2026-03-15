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Ramos' Last-Minute Penalty Seals Dramatic Six Nations Triumph for France

Thomas Ramos clinched France's third Six Nations title in five years with a decisive penalty, leading to a narrow 48-46 win over England. England showcased remarkable prowess with multiple tries, setting a frenetic pace. However, France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey's exceptional performance and Ramos' final kick won the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 04:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 04:25 IST
Ramos' Last-Minute Penalty Seals Dramatic Six Nations Triumph for France

Thomas Ramos secured a thrilling victory for France in the Six Nations, kicking a decisive last-minute penalty to clinch the title with a narrow 48-46 win against England on Saturday at Stade de France.

Despite England's superb effort, marked by seven impressive tries, the French team, driven by the stellar Louis Bielle-Biarrey, managed to outscore and outlast their opponents.

The dramatic match, celebrating the 120th anniversary of 'Le Crunch,' concluded an unforgettable championship as France edged out rivals Ireland and a resurgent Scotland to claim their third title in five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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