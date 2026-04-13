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England Faces Challenges with Key Absences in Women’s Six Nations

England rugby team faces major challenges in the Women's Six Nations tournament as star players Natasha Hunt and Morwenna Talling are sidelined due to injuries. With key absences, England coach John Mitchell remains optimistic, confident in their ability to adapt strategies as they prepare for upcoming matches against Scotland and France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:14 IST
England Faces Challenges with Key Absences in Women’s Six Nations

England's rugby team is grappling with significant setbacks in the Women's Six Nations tournament following injuries to key players Natasha Hunt and Morwenna Talling, who will miss the remaining matches. Both athletes sustained leg injuries during England's 33-12 victory over Ireland, casting uncertainty over the team's strategy going forward.

Lock player Morwenna Talling's absence adds to England's woes as she joins a growing list of unavailable second rows, including Zoe Stratford, Abbie Ward, and Rosie Galligan, the latter three due to pregnancy. The Rugby Football Union has confirmed that Hunt and Talling will consult with specialists while with the team before returning to their clubs.

Despite these challenges, England's coach, John Mitchell, asserts that the team will adapt to these setbacks. "We have lost four international locks so we will probably be a team of back-rowers by the end of the competition," Mitchell commented. England is set to face Scotland next, followed by a highly anticipated matchup against France on May 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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