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Ramos Secures Dramatic Six Nations Triumph for France

Thomas Ramos secured France’s third Six Nations title in five years with a last-minute penalty, leading to a 48-46 victory over England. Louis Bielle-Biarrey excelled with four tries as France dominated the tournament, finishing ahead of Ireland and England, who scored seven tries but fell short.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 04:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 04:56 IST
Ramos Secures Dramatic Six Nations Triumph for France
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In a match full of drama and tension, Thomas Ramos secured France's third Six Nations title in half a decade with a nerve-wracking last-gasp penalty. The game saw a nail-biting 48-46 victory over England, held at the Stade de France, solidifying France's position as a dominant force in European rugby.

The match highlighted the brilliance of Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who stood out with an impressive four-try performance. As France wrapped up their campaign on 21 points, edging out Ireland with a narrow two-point margin, England's determined performance saw them score seven tries through relentless attacks, ending fifth.

Despite England's spirited effort, which included a remarkable 120th anniversary of 'Le Crunch', they were ultimately overshadowed by France's strategic and relentless play. Ramos's final penalty kick epitomized French resilience, sealing the title and marking a crowning end to an extraordinary championship.

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