Ramos Secures Dramatic Six Nations Triumph for France

In a match full of drama and tension, Thomas Ramos secured France's third Six Nations title in half a decade with a nerve-wracking last-gasp penalty. The game saw a nail-biting 48-46 victory over England, held at the Stade de France, solidifying France's position as a dominant force in European rugby.

The match highlighted the brilliance of Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who stood out with an impressive four-try performance. As France wrapped up their campaign on 21 points, edging out Ireland with a narrow two-point margin, England's determined performance saw them score seven tries through relentless attacks, ending fifth.

Despite England's spirited effort, which included a remarkable 120th anniversary of 'Le Crunch', they were ultimately overshadowed by France's strategic and relentless play. Ramos's final penalty kick epitomized French resilience, sealing the title and marking a crowning end to an extraordinary championship.