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Teen Titan: Max Dowman Shatters Premier League Records

Max Dowman, 16, became the Premier League's youngest scorer with a goal during Arsenal's 2-0 win over Everton. Making just his third appearance, Dowman's impressive play highlights his budding soccer talent. He previously made history as the youngest player in the Champions League at 15. Still in school, Dowman trains separately due to age regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-03-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 09:25 IST
Teen Titan: Max Dowman Shatters Premier League Records
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Max Dowman, a 16-year-old rising star for Arsenal, has rewritten Premier League history by becoming its youngest-ever goal-scorer. Delivering a stunning stoppage-time goal during his team's 2-0 triumph over Everton, Dowman showed promise beyond his years.

With just three Premier League matches under his belt, Dowman's goal made him the standout player of the match. He replaced James Vaughan, who previously held the record at 16 years and 270 days.

Dowman's accolades don't end there. He has already made history as the youngest player to debut in the Champions League. Despite his rapid rise in soccer, he remains a schoolboy, adhering to stringent Premier League regulations requiring separate dressing facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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