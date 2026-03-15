Teen Titan: Max Dowman Shatters Premier League Records

Max Dowman, a 16-year-old rising star for Arsenal, has rewritten Premier League history by becoming its youngest-ever goal-scorer. Delivering a stunning stoppage-time goal during his team's 2-0 triumph over Everton, Dowman showed promise beyond his years.

With just three Premier League matches under his belt, Dowman's goal made him the standout player of the match. He replaced James Vaughan, who previously held the record at 16 years and 270 days.

Dowman's accolades don't end there. He has already made history as the youngest player to debut in the Champions League. Despite his rapid rise in soccer, he remains a schoolboy, adhering to stringent Premier League regulations requiring separate dressing facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)