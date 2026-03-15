Technical Snags Sideline Norris and Piastri in Chinese GP

In an unforeseen setback, Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, representing McLaren, were unable to start the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday following unexpected technical issues with their cars.

As the race's commencement loomed, Norris, slated to start from sixth and situated in his vehicle at the pits, found himself unable to join the grid. Soon after, Piastri, who was set to begin in fifth position, faced a withdrawal due to an electrical issue identified via radio communication.

Both difficulties hindered the McLaren team's performance, marking Piastri's second non-start occurrence this year after last week's Australian event. Compounding the sport's challenges, next month's Bahrain and Saudi Arabian races will not proceed amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)