UEFA's Fan-Friendly Initiative: Freezing Ticket Prices for Champions League Final

In an effort to prioritize fans, UEFA has decided to freeze ticket prices for this year's Champions League final in Budapest, mirroring last year's pricing strategy. This move comes as part of UEFA's more fan-centric approach, especially when compared to FIFA's World Cup ticketing policies.

UEFA has imposed restrictions on ticket purchases through its resale platform, ensuring tickets are sold at face value without additional fees, unlike FIFA's model, which allows variable pricing and applies a 15% surcharge on transactions. Criticism has been levelled at FIFA's setup, likening it to official scalping.

The initiative also includes making concessions for disabled spectators and facilitating ticket access via a global lottery. UEFA continues to collaborate with Football Supporters Europe, signaling its commitment to fan engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)