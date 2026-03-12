Valverde's Hat Trick Illuminates Real Madrid's Champions League Triumph

Real Madrid fans were filled with uncertainty ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester City. The team was under new, untested coaching and had suffered two back-to-back league defeats. However, Federico Valverde quelled any doubts with a dazzling performance that left supporters in awe.

During the opening half, Valverde scored a remarkable hat trick, setting Real Madrid firmly in the lead. His first goal came from a swift counterattack, deftly maneuvering around goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Connecting with a pass from Vinicius Junior, Valverde secured his second goal with a composed left-footed strike.

Valverde's crowning moment arrived three minutes before halftime, when he volleyed Brahim Diaz's clever chip over a defender to complete his hat trick. This exceptional showcase placed Real Madrid in a dominant position in their much-anticipated Champions League fixture.

