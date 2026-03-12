Left Menu

Valverde's Hat Trick Illuminates Real Madrid's Champions League Triumph

Federico Valverde silenced Real Madrid fans' doubts with a first-half hat trick against Manchester City in the Champions League last 16 tie. His brilliant performance, featuring goals made with precision and skill, put Real Madrid in control as they sought victory amid earlier challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:28 IST
Valverde's Hat Trick Illuminates Real Madrid's Champions League Triumph
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid fans were filled with uncertainty ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester City. The team was under new, untested coaching and had suffered two back-to-back league defeats. However, Federico Valverde quelled any doubts with a dazzling performance that left supporters in awe.

During the opening half, Valverde scored a remarkable hat trick, setting Real Madrid firmly in the lead. His first goal came from a swift counterattack, deftly maneuvering around goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Connecting with a pass from Vinicius Junior, Valverde secured his second goal with a composed left-footed strike.

Valverde's crowning moment arrived three minutes before halftime, when he volleyed Brahim Diaz's clever chip over a defender to complete his hat trick. This exceptional showcase placed Real Madrid in a dominant position in their much-anticipated Champions League fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026