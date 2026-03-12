Bodø/Glimt's Surprising Stride in Champions League: A Nordic Fairytale
Bodø/Glimt, a modest Norwegian football club, continues its unexpected success in the Champions League with a 3-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon. Despite a small home crowd and no World Cup players, they are on a remarkable winning streak, defying the odds against bigger teams like Manchester City.
- Country:
- Norway
Bodø/Glimt, a Cinderella club in the Champions League, added another chapter to its remarkable narrative with a decisive 3-0 win over Sporting Lisbon. The modest Norwegian club's triumph at Aspmyra Stadium astounded fans in the round-of-16 competition.
Sporting Lisbon, the champion of Portugal, joins a list of favored teams like Manchester City and Inter Milan that faltered at the hands of Bodø/Glimt. Despite being the lowest-seeded team, they have managed five straight victories all during Norway's off-season.
Key players like Sondre Brunstad Fet, Ole Blomberg, and Kasper Høgh, none of whom have World Cup experience, have driven the team's success. This unexpected success could see Bodø/Glimt becoming one of the most surprising quarterfinalists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asylum Granted: Iranian Women's Footballers Find Refuge in Australia
Iranian Women's Football Team Asylum Saga Sparks Global Attention
Iranian Women's Footballers Seek Refuge in Australia Amid Protests
2 more members of Iranian women's football team have asylum in Australia, Australian official says, reports AP.
Injuries Strike Indian Women's Football Team in AFC Cup Exit