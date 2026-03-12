Bodø/Glimt's Surprising Stride in Champions League: A Nordic Fairytale

Bodø/Glimt, a Cinderella club in the Champions League, added another chapter to its remarkable narrative with a decisive 3-0 win over Sporting Lisbon. The modest Norwegian club's triumph at Aspmyra Stadium astounded fans in the round-of-16 competition.

Sporting Lisbon, the champion of Portugal, joins a list of favored teams like Manchester City and Inter Milan that faltered at the hands of Bodø/Glimt. Despite being the lowest-seeded team, they have managed five straight victories all during Norway's off-season.

Key players like Sondre Brunstad Fet, Ole Blomberg, and Kasper Høgh, none of whom have World Cup experience, have driven the team's success. This unexpected success could see Bodø/Glimt becoming one of the most surprising quarterfinalists.

