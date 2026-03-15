Fernando Alonso's Vibrant Dilemma: The Race Against Vibration

Fernando Alonso, driving for Aston Martin, retired from Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix due to extreme vibrations from his Honda-powered car, which made it difficult to feel his hands and feet.

The two-time world champion, hopeful for the 2026 engine and chassis overhaul—one of the most significant regulatory changes in years—expressed frustration as his team languished at the back of the pack. Alonso reported, "On lap 20 to 35, I was struggling a bit to feel my hands and my feet." He questioned the point of continuing when trailing the field.

Honda, engines of champions such as Max Verstappen, faces a challenge to rectify the problem before their home race in Japan. While temporary solutions exist, like reducing the engine's RPM, the long-term resolution remains elusive. Teammate Lance Stroll shared skepticism, emphasizing that only a miracle could mend the car before the next event.

(With inputs from agencies.)