ISRO Breakthrough: CE20 Cryogenic Engine Hot Test Success at New Thrust Level

In a significant development, ISRO announced on Thursday the successful completion of a sea-level hot test for its CE20 cryogenic engine at a 22-tonne thrust capacity. Conducted at the Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, this test marks a significant upgrade from previous tests conducted at 19-tonne thrust.

The CE20 engine serves as the powerhouse for the upper stage of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3). With future LVM3 missions planning to utilize an uprated C32 stage, the recent test validates sea-level capability at 22-tonne thrust, crucial for enhancing payload capabilities.

ISRO cited challenges faced due to the high area ratio nozzle, where flow separation can cause vibrations and thermal issues. Successful completion of this test underlines key technological advancements, including the engine's ignition capabilities for India's Gaganyaan project.

(With inputs from agencies.)