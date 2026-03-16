Joan Laporta's Resounding Reelection as FC Barcelona President

Joan Laporta has secured another five-year term as president of FC Barcelona after winning a decisive leadership vote. Laporta received 68% of the votes, outpacing rival Víctor Font, who conceded and praised Laporta's unbeatable triumph.

The election witnessed participation from over 48,000 club members who voted at Camp Nou Stadium and other venues across Catalonia and in Andorra. Laporta's leadership has been marked by economic challenges, including dealing with the financial aftermath of COVID-19 and corrective measures following Josep Bartomeu's era of extravagant player investments.

While facing criticisms for increasing the club's debt, Laporta defended his tactics by emphasizing reduced player wage costs, increased revenues, and the promise of future gains following Camp Nou's renovation. Laporta's strong backing was bolstered by the impressive performance of the team under coach Hansi Flick and emerging star Lamine Yamal.

(With inputs from agencies.)