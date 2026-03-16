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World 10K Bengaluru 2026: A Race of Record-Breaking Runners

The 18th World 10K Bengaluru will see top athletes competing for a $210,000 purse. Ugandan Harbert Kibet leads the men's race, joined by other sub-27-minute runners. Defending champion Sarah Chelangat returns for the women's title amid strong Kenyan competition. Notable names include Brenda Jepchirchir and Beatrice Chepkoech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:54 IST
World 10K Bengaluru 2026: A Race of Record-Breaking Runners
Harbert Kibet of Uganada (Photo: World 10K Bengaluru). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This year's World 10K Bengaluru attracts elite runners worldwide, vying for a prize purse of $210,000. Scheduled for April 26, the race promises high-stakes action, with $26,000 awarded to both the men's and women's victors, along with bonuses for record performances.

Ugandan athlete Harbert Kibet, making his debut in India, headlines the men's category. Kibet, who recently ran a world-leading 26:39, faces competition from Ethiopian Khairi Bejiga and two platinum-level runners, Rodrigue Kwizera and Gemechu Dida. The field also features multiple sub-27-minute performers.

On the women's side, defending champion Sarah Chelangat aims for back-to-back titles against a strong Kenyan contingent. Brenda Jepchirchir, with a Valencia win last year, leads the entries. Other contenders include Lilian Rengeruk Kasait and steeplechase record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech. The women's race promises to be fiercely contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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