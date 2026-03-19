Hemant Soren Champions Fitness Through Sports
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren encourages people to engage in sports to maintain fitness and health. At the 17th Jharkhand police state-level sports competition, he praised the jawans' dual roles in security and sports, commending their national and international achievements. He highlighted the importance of sports for everyone.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called on citizens to incorporate sports into their routines for better health and fitness. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 17th state-level police sports competition, Soren emphasized the importance of physical activity in today's demanding life.
The event, held at JAP-1 ground in Doranda, highlighted the commendable performances of the Jharkhand police jawans. Not only do they safeguard the state, but they also excel in sports, representing both state and country on national and international platforms.
Soren congratulated the winners and participants, saying that initiatives like these by Jharkhand police are commendable. He stressed that engaging in sports is essential for everyone's health and well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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