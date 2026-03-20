Shreyas Iyer Eyes IPL 2026 Trophy with Punjab Kings: A Journey of Camaraderie and Comeback

In a bid to clinch the Indian Premier League 2026 trophy, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer stressed the significance of building strong camaraderie off the field. Speaking at the team's jersey unveiling in Mohali, Iyer highlighted the role of team bonding during the early tournament phase, aiming to create a familial atmosphere.

''This period is crucial as we live together like a family for two months,'' Iyer stated, explaining that spending quality time off the field helps strengthen team unity. He added that engaging in activities like playing FIFA aids in formulating game strategies, ultimately leading to better results.

Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm pacer, aligned with Iyer's sentiments, underlining how home support can elevate performance. Expressing gratitude towards the franchise for their trust, Singh recounted his journey with the team, aiming for more trophies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)