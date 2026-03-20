Snowstorms and Landslides Paralyze Himachal's Scenic Routes

Himachal Pradesh is facing severe travel disruptions due to persistent snowfalls and landslides affecting regions such as Manali, Lahaul, and Spiti. Key routes including the Atal Tunnel, Solang, and Rohtang Pass are blanketed by up to 120 cm of snow, causing the closure of the Bhuntar-Manikaran road.

The Kullu district administration has restricted vehicular movement on the Manali-Rohtang road, ceasing traffic at Nehru Kund. Efforts are ongoing to clear the debris on the Bhuntar-Manikaran road where numerous vehicles remain stranded due to a landslide at Jachhani.

With a western disturbance on the horizon, the Shimla Meteorological Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms with possible lightning and gusty winds. A wet spell is likely to continue until March 25, potentially complicating recovery efforts in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)