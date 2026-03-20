Goalkeeper Gamble: Trafford Headlines Manchester City's League Cup Final

James Trafford is set to start as goalkeeper for Manchester City in the League Cup final, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday. Trafford, a 23-year-old academy product, returns to the spotlight following a challenging season where he became second-choice to Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Despite limited opportunities, Trafford is focused on Sunday's final against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium, a familiar and triumphant venue for Guardiola, who seeks his fifth League Cup title with City. Guardiola acknowledged the challenge Arsenal presents, noting their robust performance in both domestic and international competitions.

City has struggled recently against Arsenal, failing to beat them in the last six encounters. Guardiola described Arsenal as a formidable opponent, highlighting their tactical prowess and consistency over the years. As the teams prepare to clash, this match is seen as a critical test of City's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)