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From Premier Glory to League Worries: Leicester's Roller Coaster

Once a fairytale success story by winning the Premier League, Leicester now faces potential relegation to the third tier of English soccer. Despite their historic accomplishments, recent financial setbacks and managerial changes have marred current efforts, putting them at risk of significant financial losses and sporting underachievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:53 IST
From Premier Glory to League Worries: Leicester's Roller Coaster
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Leicester City, once celebrated as a fairytale success in the English Premier League, now faces the stark reality of potential relegation to the third tier, known as League One. The club, which captured the hearts of fans worldwide by defying 5,000-to-1 odds to win the Premier League a decade ago, is facing profound challenges both on and off the pitch.

The Foxes have experienced a series of setbacks, including managerial upheavals and financial breaches, which have seen them plummet into the Championship's relegation zone. Notably, six points were deducted due to financial infractions, adding salt to the wound of their poor performance and highlighting the severe risks of dropping further down the football pyramid.

The financial impact of relegation is particularly worrying. As noted by Deloitte, League One clubs generated significantly less revenue compared to those in the Championship and Premier League, leading to concerns over sustainable operations. Phil Holloway of Leicester Fan TV remains optimistic yet cautious, urging the need for hard work and consistency in avoiding further descent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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