Pep Guardiola Avoids Pre-Match Mind Games with Mikel Arteta
Ahead of the English League Cup final between Manchester City and Arsenal, Pep Guardiola refrained from engaging in mind games with his counterpart, Mikel Arteta. Despite past tensions over 'dark arts' tactics, Guardiola praised Arsenal’s growth and emphasized focusing on the match’s challenge.
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Pep Guardiola was given the opportunity to engage in typical pre-match mind games with rival Mikel Arteta before Manchester City's clash with Arsenal in the English League Cup final. However, Guardiola chose not to engage.
"Look what's happened around the world," he remarked on Friday. "We have incredible chaos, and nobody moves a finger. Everything is behind the scenes. The world is going to collapse, and still we are here talking about dark arts." His statement was a nod to previous controversies between the teams, stemming from a Premier League match months earlier where Arsenal's tactics were criticized.
Despite these past tensions, Guardiola focused on the upcoming challenge, praising Arsenal's development as they contend for multiple trophies this season. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta acknowledged a relationship shift with Guardiola due to their rivalry, yet expressed enduring respect for his former mentor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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