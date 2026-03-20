Arsenal's Drive for Glory: Arteta's Quest for Silverware

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta exudes confidence as his team gears up for the League Cup final against Manchester City this Sunday. The Gunners are on a mission to secure their first major trophy since the FA Cup victory in 2020, following three consecutive second-place finishes in the Premier League.

Currently nine points clear of City in the league standings, Arsenal has also advanced to the Champions League and FA Cup quarter-finals. Arteta stresses that the team's trophy drought fuels their determination ahead of the Wembley clash. 'Years without a trophy create urgency and motivation,' he told reporters, emphasizing their dedication to ending the dry spell.

Having served as an assistant coach at City during their 2018 League Cup win over Arsenal, Arteta knows the stakes. While City dominated English football with six Premier League titles and other honors since then, Arteta believes a victory could boost Arsenal's future pursuits, but remains focused on winning one game at a time.

(With inputs from agencies.)