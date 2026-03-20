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Soccer-Tottenham keeper Vicario to undergo hernia surgery next week

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario will ​undergo hernia surgery ​next week, Premier ‌League side ​Tottenham Hotspur said on Friday, adding that the procedure could sideline ‌the 29-year-old Italian international for a month. Vicario has appeared in every league game for Spurs this season, as they ‌sit one point above the bottom three in ‌the standings. "The minor procedure...

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:20 IST
Soccer-Tottenham keeper Vicario to undergo hernia surgery next week

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario will ​undergo hernia surgery ​next week, Premier ‌League side ​Tottenham Hotspur said on Friday, adding that the procedure could sideline ‌the 29-year-old Italian international for a month. Vicario has appeared in every league game for Spurs this season, as they ‌sit one point above the bottom three in ‌the standings.

"The minor procedure... has been timed to have as minimal an impact on our season as possible," said Spurs, ⁠who will ​go into ⁠a three-week international break after Sunday's league game against Nottingham ⁠Forest. Vicario was not included in Italy's squad for Thursday's World ​Cup playoff against Northern Ireland. He last appeared ⁠for Italy in a 2-0 win over Moldova in November.

Gianluigi Donnarumma ⁠was ​the Italy keeper in a 4-1 loss to Norway three days later that forced the team ⁠into the playoffs while Norway qualified for the World ⁠Cup. "It is ⁠hoped that he (Vicario) could return to action within the next month," Spurs added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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