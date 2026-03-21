Liverpool's Premier League Struggles: A Disjointed Display

Liverpool's woes in the Premier League deepened with a 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday. The defending champions now face a three-match winless streak, threatening their Champions League aspirations.

Brighton's Danny Welbeck stole the show, scoring twice—around Milos Kerkez's equalizer—keeping Liverpool in a disjointed state under manager Arne Slot. The Reds have only managed one point in three games, barely holding onto fifth place, a point above sixth-place Chelsea.

Compounding Liverpool's difficulties, striker Hugo Ekitike joined a growing injury list that counts Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker. Despite a record $570 million spend in the transfer market, expectations of a robust title defense have faltered.

(With inputs from agencies.)