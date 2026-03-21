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Liverpool's Premier League Struggles: A Disjointed Display

Liverpool's Premier League challenges continue with a 2-1 loss to Brighton, intensifying concerns over their Champions League qualification. Injuries to key players add to the woes, despite significant investment in last summer's transfer window. Brighton's Danny Welbeck shines with two goals, overshadowing a struggling Liverpool squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:29 IST
Liverpool's Premier League Struggles: A Disjointed Display
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Liverpool's woes in the Premier League deepened with a 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday. The defending champions now face a three-match winless streak, threatening their Champions League aspirations.

Brighton's Danny Welbeck stole the show, scoring twice—around Milos Kerkez's equalizer—keeping Liverpool in a disjointed state under manager Arne Slot. The Reds have only managed one point in three games, barely holding onto fifth place, a point above sixth-place Chelsea.

Compounding Liverpool's difficulties, striker Hugo Ekitike joined a growing injury list that counts Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker. Despite a record $570 million spend in the transfer market, expectations of a robust title defense have faltered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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