Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

An accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway resulted in the tragic deaths of three motorcycle riders, police reported. The fatal collision occurred on Saturday at Waghoba Khind, Palghar district.

The crash, involving a hit-and-run driver, left the victims dead on the spot. The motorcycle carried three individuals who succumbed to the severe impact, according to an official from the Manor police station.

Efforts are underway to trace the culprit as police examine CCTV footage from nearby toll booths. The bodies have been transported to Manor Rural Hospital for autopsies, with victims yet to be identified. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)