Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Three motorcycle riders died in a crash on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar, Maharashtra. An unidentified vehicle struck them at Waghoba Khind and fled the scene. Authorities have moved the victims' bodies for post-mortem and are utilizing CCTV footage to trace the hit-and-run driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:51 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway resulted in the tragic deaths of three motorcycle riders, police reported. The fatal collision occurred on Saturday at Waghoba Khind, Palghar district.

The crash, involving a hit-and-run driver, left the victims dead on the spot. The motorcycle carried three individuals who succumbed to the severe impact, according to an official from the Manor police station.

Efforts are underway to trace the culprit as police examine CCTV footage from nearby toll booths. The bodies have been transported to Manor Rural Hospital for autopsies, with victims yet to be identified. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026