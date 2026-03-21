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Controversy Over Senegal's World Cup Jersey Amid Soccer Governance Tensions

Senegal's World Cup jerseys will feature one star instead of two due to manufacturing constraints before their Africa Cup strip. Senegal was stripped of its Africa Cup second star, as ruled by the Confederation of African Football for forfeiting a final match. The dispute is ongoing and involves governance challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:32 IST
Controversy Over Senegal's World Cup Jersey Amid Soccer Governance Tensions
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Senegal's national soccer team is set to compete in the upcoming World Cup with jerseys showcasing a single star, despite having claimed two Africa Cup titles. This is due to production schedules established last year, before their recent Africa Cup was stripped.

The Confederation of African Football made the decision to strip Senegal's second title after ruling they forfeited the final match against Morocco, awarding a win to the latter. Senegalese football authorities, however, maintain their stance on the victory.

The Senegalese Football Federation plans to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, echoing sentiments of gross injustice amid allegations of corruption within the continental governing body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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