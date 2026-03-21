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Epic Showdown at CCI Snooker Classic: Kadian vs. Damani

Punjab's Digvijay Kadian and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board's Brijesh Damani are set to face off in the final of the CCI Snooker Classic. Kadian achieved a resounding 6-1 victory in his semifinal, while Damani pulled off a 6-5 comeback win. Both players demonstrated exceptional skill and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 23:33 IST
Epic Showdown at CCI Snooker Classic: Kadian vs. Damani
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In an exciting culmination at the CCI Snooker Classic, Digvijay Kadian from Punjab is poised to confront Brijesh Damani of the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board in the final round. Having dispatched his semifinal opponent Shahyan Razmi decisively, Kadian enters the final with formidable momentum.

Kadian's victory, highlighted by two century breaks, underscored his dominance on the table, leaving Mumbai's Razmi with scant opportunities to recover. With precise shots and strategic gameplay, Kadian secured his spot in the final, showcasing his prowess with breaks of 113 and 104.

Meanwhile, Damani's gritty semifinal performance against Uttar Pradesh's Paras Gupta was nothing short of remarkable. Trailing 1-4, Damani mounted a dramatic comeback to clinch victory 6-5, demonstrating resilience and exceptional skill in high-pressure situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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