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Top Sports Headlines: Aces' Showdown and Sizzling Performances

The latest in sports highlights include Chris Sale's victory over Garrett Crochet in baseball, Sungjae Im's continued lead at the Valspar, and Jannik Sinner's win at the Miami Open. The Seattle Seahawks and other major league teams are strategizing ahead of the new season with key player options and roster changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 05:24 IST
Top Sports Headlines: Aces' Showdown and Sizzling Performances
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Chris Sale outperformed Garrett Crochet in a Spring training matchup, leading the Atlanta Braves to defeat the Boston Red Sox 6-1. Sale pitched six innings allowing just one run, while Austin Riley and Matt Olson boosted the Braves' offense, each going 3-for-4 with multiple hits and RBIs.

In golf, South Korea's Sungjae Im extended his lead at the Valspar Championship, shooting a 2-under-par 69 on Saturday, thus maintaining his edge in Palm Harbor, Florida. Meanwhile, in tennis, Jannik Sinner crushed Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-3 at the Miami Open, following his Indian Wells victory.

The Seattle Seahawks secured fifth-year options for receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, while MLB teams made significant roster decisions as the San Diego Padres added Ty France to their Opening Day roster, and the Los Angeles Angels released Chris Taylor and Hunter Strickland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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