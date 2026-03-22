Top Sports Headlines: Aces' Showdown and Sizzling Performances

Chris Sale outperformed Garrett Crochet in a Spring training matchup, leading the Atlanta Braves to defeat the Boston Red Sox 6-1. Sale pitched six innings allowing just one run, while Austin Riley and Matt Olson boosted the Braves' offense, each going 3-for-4 with multiple hits and RBIs.

In golf, South Korea's Sungjae Im extended his lead at the Valspar Championship, shooting a 2-under-par 69 on Saturday, thus maintaining his edge in Palm Harbor, Florida. Meanwhile, in tennis, Jannik Sinner crushed Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-3 at the Miami Open, following his Indian Wells victory.

The Seattle Seahawks secured fifth-year options for receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, while MLB teams made significant roster decisions as the San Diego Padres added Ty France to their Opening Day roster, and the Los Angeles Angels released Chris Taylor and Hunter Strickland.

(With inputs from agencies.)