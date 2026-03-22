Duplantis Dominates Pole Vault World Championships Again

Sweden's Armand Duplantis clinched his fourth consecutive world pole vault title, achieving a record vault of 6.25 meters at the indoor championships. Duplantis faced a fierce challenge from Greece's Emmanouil Karalis, who finished as the runner-up for the second successive year. The intense competition saw both athletes push each other's limits.

Duplantis, despite his spectacular performance, chose not to attempt to break his world record vault of 6.31 meters. He explained, 'The competition was tough today, and after all those jumps, going for a world record wasn't feasible.' Despite the pressures, Duplantis's prowess secured his place at the top once more.

The event was historic for indoor pole vaulting as, for the first time, three athletes surpassed six meters in a single contest. In addition to Duplantis and Karalis, Australia's Kurtis Marschall achieved a personal best of 6.00m. Meanwhile, other competitions saw Simon Ehammer reclaim the heptathlon title and Zaynab Dosso triumph in the women's 60-meter final.

(With inputs from agencies.)