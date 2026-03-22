Josh Kerr Triumphs in Dramatic 3,000m Victory at World Indoor Championships

British athlete Josh Kerr has made headlines by clinching the 3,000m title at the World Indoor Championships held in Poland. This victory marked Britain's first medal at the competition, as Kerr triumphantly overtook competitors Cole Hocker from the United States and Yann Schrub of France in a thrilling final stretch.

Kerr, who suffered a significant calf injury last year, showcased remarkable resilience and strategy throughout the race. Initially placed fifth, he advanced to third position with two laps remaining, before leading the charge on the final lap. Both Schrub and Hocker launched late challenges, but neither managed to catch the determined Brit.

The second day of the championships was notable for record-breaking achievements. Simon Ehammer of the United States broke a 14-year-old world record in heptathlon while Canada's Christopher Morales Williams set a new championship record in the 400 metres. Meanwhile, Sweden's Mondo Duplantis excelled in pole vault, setting a new championship record of 6.25 metres.

(With inputs from agencies.)