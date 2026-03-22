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Rishabh Pant's Pivotal IPL Season: The Battle for Redemption

Rishabh Pant faces a defining IPL season as Lucknow Super Giants captain. With a hefty auction price and recent setbacks, success can reinstate him as India's T20 future. Now batting at number three, Pant aims to align his performance with the team's goals, especially after last season's disappointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:27 IST
Rishabh Pant's Pivotal IPL Season: The Battle for Redemption
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

Rishabh Pant, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, enters a critical IPL season starting March 28, determined to reclaim his standing in the cricket world.

The franchise invested heavily in him at the 2025 mega auction, spending a record Rs 27 crore. Pant hopes to strengthen his candidacy for India's T20 lineup.

Having been an integral part of the Test team, Pant is now targeting a return to India's T20 squad, with a crucial focus on his new position at number three in the batting order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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