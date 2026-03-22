Rishabh Pant's Pivotal IPL Season: The Battle for Redemption

Rishabh Pant, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, enters a critical IPL season starting March 28, determined to reclaim his standing in the cricket world.

The franchise invested heavily in him at the 2025 mega auction, spending a record Rs 27 crore. Pant hopes to strengthen his candidacy for India's T20 lineup.

Having been an integral part of the Test team, Pant is now targeting a return to India's T20 squad, with a crucial focus on his new position at number three in the batting order.

(With inputs from agencies.)