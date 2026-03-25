Al-Ahli Prepares for Asian Champions League Quarterfinal Showdown

Amid ongoing regional tensions, defending champions Al-Ahli aim to overcome Qatar's Al-Duhail to reach the Asian Champions League Elite's quarterfinals. Their subsequent challenge would be against Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim next month in Jeddah.

The logistical complexity of the competition is compounded as Saudi Arabia hosts the tournament's central matches, originally postponed due to the Middle East conflict. Four critical Round of 16 fixtures will now be contested mid-April.

The tournament progresses with quarterfinals and semifinals slated for late April, culminating in the final on April 25 at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.