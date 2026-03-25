Left Menu

Al-Ahli Prepares for Asian Champions League Quarterfinal Showdown

Defending champions Al-Ahli are set to face Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim in the Asian Champions League Elite quarterfinals in Jeddah, contingent on their victory over Al-Duhail. The competition, impacted by Middle East tensions, continues with matches centralized in Saudi Arabia and the final scheduled for April 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:30 IST
Al-Ahli Prepares for Asian Champions League Quarterfinal Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid ongoing regional tensions, defending champions Al-Ahli aim to overcome Qatar's Al-Duhail to reach the Asian Champions League Elite's quarterfinals. Their subsequent challenge would be against Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim next month in Jeddah.

The logistical complexity of the competition is compounded as Saudi Arabia hosts the tournament's central matches, originally postponed due to the Middle East conflict. Four critical Round of 16 fixtures will now be contested mid-April.

The tournament progresses with quarterfinals and semifinals slated for late April, culminating in the final on April 25 at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026