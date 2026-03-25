Al-Ahli Prepares for Asian Champions League Quarterfinal Showdown
Defending champions Al-Ahli are set to face Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim in the Asian Champions League Elite quarterfinals in Jeddah, contingent on their victory over Al-Duhail. The competition, impacted by Middle East tensions, continues with matches centralized in Saudi Arabia and the final scheduled for April 25.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:30 IST
Amid ongoing regional tensions, defending champions Al-Ahli aim to overcome Qatar's Al-Duhail to reach the Asian Champions League Elite's quarterfinals. Their subsequent challenge would be against Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim next month in Jeddah.
The logistical complexity of the competition is compounded as Saudi Arabia hosts the tournament's central matches, originally postponed due to the Middle East conflict. Four critical Round of 16 fixtures will now be contested mid-April.
The tournament progresses with quarterfinals and semifinals slated for late April, culminating in the final on April 25 at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.