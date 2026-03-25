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Nehru World and Sacred Heart Crowned Champions in ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 Tournament

India's prestigious ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament concluded triumphantly with Nehru World School winning the boys' title and Sacred Heart Sr. Sec. School securing the girls' title. The event, spanning multiple cities, showcased remarkable talent and featured clinics to enhance coaching and officiating skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:10 IST
Nehru World and Sacred Heart Crowned Champions in ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 Tournament
The 2025-26 ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National tournament (Photo/ACG). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The 2025-26 ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament, touted as the largest school-based basketball program in India for under-14 players, concluded successfully. Nehru World School from Delhi emerged victorious in the boys' category, while Sacred Heart Sr. Sec. School from Ludhiana clinched the girls' title, marking a befitting end to the national finals.

Spanning ten cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and more, the tournament witnessed participation from approximately 8,000 students across over 900 schools. The event was held in collaboration with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and featured Skechers as the official kit partner, providing high-quality gear for the young athletes.

The ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Finals provided a platform for showcasing talent, with standout performances from Jiya Sodhi and Jatin Sharma, who were named 'Skechers Most Valuable Players'. Meanwhile, top individual performances saw Dhruvi Pisal lead the scoring charts for U-14 girls, while Mohd. Sameer dominated the U-14 boys category. The finals also featured enrichment programs for referees and coaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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