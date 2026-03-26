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Olympics' Bold New Gender Testing Policy Sparks Debate

The International Olympic Committee has announced that only biological female athletes who pass a gene-screening test can compete in female events at the Olympics, effectively barring transgender competitors. This follows an 18-month consultation, amidst calls for fairness and safety, though criticism remains from advocacy groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:51 IST
Olympics' Bold New Gender Testing Policy Sparks Debate
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The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced significant changes to its policy regarding participation in female category events at the Olympic Games. Going forward, only biological female athletes who have passed a one-time gene-screening test will be allowed to compete. This new rule, announced Thursday, effectively prevents transgender athletes from participating in female categories at the Olympics, aiming to ensure fairness and safety.

Following an exhaustive 18-month consultation process, the IOC unveiled this updated policy for the forthcoming Olympic Games. The move is expected to become a universal rule across sports federations globally, replacing the previously fragmented regulatory landscape that often led to disputes. Starting from the LA2028 Olympics, athletes wishing to compete in female events must undergo an SRY gene test, as this gene is linked to male sex development.

Critics have swiftly responded, with human rights activists highlighting potential negative impacts on inclusivity in sports. Despite the controversy, IOC President Kirsty Coventry maintains that the decision is rooted in scientific evidence and aims to uphold fairness in competition. The policy has specific exceptions for rare cases of sex development disorders, which do not benefit from testosterone's performance-enhancing effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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