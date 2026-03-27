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Tensions Rise: Israel's Strategic Buffer Zone Plan in Lebanon

Israel plans to establish a buffer zone in southern Lebanon to counter Hezbollah threats, prompting concerns about deeper military involvement and instability. This move follows escalated conflict with Hezbollah, which has already caused significant casualties and displacement. Meanwhile, Lebanon remains silent as tensions with Israel continue to mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 01:06 IST
Tensions Rise: Israel's Strategic Buffer Zone Plan in Lebanon
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Israel intends to create a strategic buffer zone in southern Lebanon as a defense measure against Hezbollah militants, raising fears of deepening military occupation and potential mass displacement among Lebanese civilians.

The plan comes after intensified clashes with Hezbollah, including rocket attacks and ground operations, resulting in casualties on both sides and the displacement of over a million people in Lebanon.

Despite the escalating conflict, the Lebanese government has not publicly commented on the developments, while Hezbollah vows to resist Israeli occupation efforts, labeling it an existential threat to Lebanon's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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