Tensions Rise: Israel's Strategic Buffer Zone Plan in Lebanon

Israel intends to create a strategic buffer zone in southern Lebanon as a defense measure against Hezbollah militants, raising fears of deepening military occupation and potential mass displacement among Lebanese civilians.

The plan comes after intensified clashes with Hezbollah, including rocket attacks and ground operations, resulting in casualties on both sides and the displacement of over a million people in Lebanon.

Despite the escalating conflict, the Lebanese government has not publicly commented on the developments, while Hezbollah vows to resist Israeli occupation efforts, labeling it an existential threat to Lebanon's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)