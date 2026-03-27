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Cesar Chavez Day Renamed Amid Abuse Allegations

California lawmakers voted to rename Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Day following sexual abuse allegations against Chavez. The decision, pending Governor Gavin Newsom's approval, follows similar actions in Minnesota and Texas. Los Angeles has already renamed the day in recognition of the farmworkers' contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 01:07 IST
Cesar Chavez Day Renamed Amid Abuse Allegations

California lawmakers have voted to rename Cesar Chavez Day, opting for the title Farmworkers Day, as sexual abuse allegations surface against the late labor rights leader. This legislative decision is pending approval from Governor Gavin Newsom.

The change comes as several women, including prominent labor leader Dolores Huerta, have accused Chavez of sexual abuse, some incidents dating back to the farmworker movement. Among the alleged victims were young girls at the time of the incidents.

The controversy has sparked wider actions beyond California, with Minnesota lawmakers deciding to repeal the holiday, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott announcing the state's plan not to observe the day. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has already proclaimed March 31 as Farmworkers Day.

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