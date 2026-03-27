White House Considers Bold Action Amid TSA Pay Crisis
The White House is contemplating unilateral measures to compensate TSA officers amid a government shutdown. With 50,000 officers working without pay, the situation has led to record delays at airports. Senate Majority Leader John Thune updated Republican senators on these potential actions, as discussions continue without definitive plans.
The White House is exploring independent measures to address the pay crisis affecting Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers, as reported by the Washington Post. This comes amid a deadlock in the Senate over the Department of Homeland Security's budget.
A partial government shutdown has left 50,000 TSA officers working without salaries since mid-February, causing unprecedented delays and congestion at U.S. airports. The Senate Majority Leader, John Thune, briefed GOP senators on a possible plan to bypass Congress in a confidential meeting, highlighting the administration's considerations to mitigate the impact.
Responding to inquiries about this plan, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that discussions are underway to alleviate some shutdown effects, although no concrete actions are currently planned.
ALSO READ
Oklahoma Taps Energy Leader for Senate Role: A Fresh Conservative Voice
Senate Moves Closer to Confirming Markwayne Mullin for Homeland Security Head
Senate Confirms Mullin in Homeland Security Shakeup
Senate Confirms New Homeland Security Chief
Senate Moves to Break Homeland Security Budget Deadlock