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White House Considers Bold Action Amid TSA Pay Crisis

The White House is contemplating unilateral measures to compensate TSA officers amid a government shutdown. With 50,000 officers working without pay, the situation has led to record delays at airports. Senate Majority Leader John Thune updated Republican senators on these potential actions, as discussions continue without definitive plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 01:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 01:10 IST
White House Considers Bold Action Amid TSA Pay Crisis
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The White House is exploring independent measures to address the pay crisis affecting Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers, as reported by the Washington Post. This comes amid a deadlock in the Senate over the Department of Homeland Security's budget.

A partial government shutdown has left 50,000 TSA officers working without salaries since mid-February, causing unprecedented delays and congestion at U.S. airports. The Senate Majority Leader, John Thune, briefed GOP senators on a possible plan to bypass Congress in a confidential meeting, highlighting the administration's considerations to mitigate the impact.

Responding to inquiries about this plan, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that discussions are underway to alleviate some shutdown effects, although no concrete actions are currently planned.

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