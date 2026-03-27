White House Considers Bold Action Amid TSA Pay Crisis

The White House is exploring independent measures to address the pay crisis affecting Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers, as reported by the Washington Post. This comes amid a deadlock in the Senate over the Department of Homeland Security's budget.

A partial government shutdown has left 50,000 TSA officers working without salaries since mid-February, causing unprecedented delays and congestion at U.S. airports. The Senate Majority Leader, John Thune, briefed GOP senators on a possible plan to bypass Congress in a confidential meeting, highlighting the administration's considerations to mitigate the impact.

Responding to inquiries about this plan, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that discussions are underway to alleviate some shutdown effects, although no concrete actions are currently planned.