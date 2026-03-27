Azzurri's World Cup Hopes Reignite with Crucial Playoffs Win

Italy clinched a crucial 2-0 triumph over Northern Ireland in the World Cup playoffs, rekindling hopes of qualification that have eluded them in recent years. This victory, orchestrated by coach Gennaro Gattuso, included pivotal contributions from Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean, providing the necessary confidence boost for the Italian squad.

With the next challenge being Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy must secure another win to qualify, a necessity underscored by their absence from the last two World Cup events. Joining Italy in the playoff finals are teams like Bosnia, Sweden, and Poland, each vying for a spot in the global competition.

Elsewhere, other playoff matches saw Sweden's Gyökeres shine with a hat trick against Ukraine, and Poland securing a hard-fought win over Albania, keeping their World Cup dreams alive. Meanwhile, Bosnia and the Czech Republic advanced through penalty shootouts, illustrating the high stakes and fierce competition of these playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)