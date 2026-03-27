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Lionel Messi: Honored with 'Leo Messi Stand' at Inter Miami's New Stadium

Inter Miami honors Lionel Messi with the 'Leo Messi Stand' at their new stadium, marking a departure from traditional tributes by celebrating an active player. The club announced this homage to their captain as Messi continues to shine, leading Inter Miami to multiple triumphs since joining in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:39 IST
Lionel Messi: Honored with 'Leo Messi Stand' at Inter Miami's New Stadium
Lionel Messi

In a groundbreaking tribute, Inter Miami announced the naming of the 'Leo Messi Stand' at their new stadium, highlighting the unparalleled impact of their star player.

The move marks a significant departure from typical homage, which often celebrates retired sports icons, to instead honor an active legend shaping the present.

Messi's exemplary contributions since joining Inter Miami include leading the team to numerous victories, including the Leagues Cup, the Supporters' Shield, and the MLS Cup. He also recently notched his 900th career goal, becoming the second player to achieve this milestone in elite men's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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