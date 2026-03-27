Lionel Messi: Honored with 'Leo Messi Stand' at Inter Miami's New Stadium

In a groundbreaking tribute, Inter Miami announced the naming of the 'Leo Messi Stand' at their new stadium, highlighting the unparalleled impact of their star player.

The move marks a significant departure from typical homage, which often celebrates retired sports icons, to instead honor an active legend shaping the present.

Messi's exemplary contributions since joining Inter Miami include leading the team to numerous victories, including the Leagues Cup, the Supporters' Shield, and the MLS Cup. He also recently notched his 900th career goal, becoming the second player to achieve this milestone in elite men's soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)