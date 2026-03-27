Senegal's Resolute Claim to Africa Cup Glory

Senegal's coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, has firmly stated that his team remains African champions, even after the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board awarded Morocco the title. Thiaw insists tournaments should be decided on the pitch.

Speaking from Paris, as Senegal prepares for a World Cup warm-up against Peru, Thiaw emphasized focusing on football, despite the ongoing controversy. Senegal has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, aiming to overturn the CAF's decision.

Senegal is set to face Gambia after their match against Peru, with Thiaw and Idrissa Gueye expressing their desire to win more trophies by proving themselves on the field. The backdrop of 'Champions of Africa' reinforces their claim, as they aim to display the Cup of Nations trophy at Stade de France.

(With inputs from agencies.)