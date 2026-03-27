Senegal's Resolute Claim to Africa Cup Glory
Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw reaffirms his team's status as African champions, despite the CAF ruling in favor of Morocco. Senegal continues their campaign amidst controversy, preparing for the World Cup with upcoming friendlies. Thiaw and player Idrissa Gueye emphasize their dedication to proving success on the field.
Senegal's coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, has firmly stated that his team remains African champions, even after the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board awarded Morocco the title. Thiaw insists tournaments should be decided on the pitch.
Speaking from Paris, as Senegal prepares for a World Cup warm-up against Peru, Thiaw emphasized focusing on football, despite the ongoing controversy. Senegal has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, aiming to overturn the CAF's decision.
Senegal is set to face Gambia after their match against Peru, with Thiaw and Idrissa Gueye expressing their desire to win more trophies by proving themselves on the field. The backdrop of 'Champions of Africa' reinforces their claim, as they aim to display the Cup of Nations trophy at Stade de France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senegal
- coach
- Pape Bouna Thiaw
- Africa Cup
- CAF
- Morocco
- World Cup
- Pari
- Peru
- Gueye
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