Tiger Woods Arrest: A Tumultuous Path from Glory to Scandal

Renowned golfer Tiger Woods, once world number one, found himself in legal trouble after an arrest for driving under the influence in Florida. His vehicle, a Land Rover, overturned near his Jupiter Island home, raising concerns about impairment suspected to be drug-related. Initial breathalyzer results showed no alcohol.

Woods, 50, has faced similar charges in the past, having been previously arrested for a DUI charge in 2017. Recent reports state that he refused a required urine test, leading to additional charges under Florida law. The 15-time major champion was later released after fulfilling a mandatory eight-hour jail period.

Trump, a close acquaintance of Woods, expressed his concern over the incident, highlighting Woods' significant past achievements and persistent injuries. Despite ongoing personal issues, Woods is celebrated for his 15 major wins, trailing only behind legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. His career highlights include holding the 'Tiger Slam' and remarkable comebacks from injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)