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Jiri Lehecka Shines in Miami Open Triumph

Jiri Lehecka delivered a stunning performance to advance to his first ATP Masters 1000 final at the Miami Open, defeating Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-2. The Czech player will face either Jannik Sinner or Alexander Zverev in the final, showcasing his skill and determination on the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 02:31 IST
Jiri Lehecka Shines in Miami Open Triumph
Jiri Lehecka

In an impressive display of tennis prowess, Jiri Lehecka secured his spot in the ATP Masters 1000 final at the Miami Open, overpowering Arthur Fils with a decisive 6-2, 6-2 victory.

The 24-year-old Czech demonstrated tactical dominance from the onset, quickly breaking the 21-year-old Frenchman and maintaining command throughout the match.

Lehecka, currently ranked 22nd in the world, will compete against Jannik Sinner or Alexander Zverev for the title, emphasizing his readiness to seize this career milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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