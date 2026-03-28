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The Chess Titans Clash: Candidates Tournament Kicks Off

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa represents India in the Candidates Tournament, a crucial chess event to determine the challenger for the World Championship title. This elite tournament features eight players in a double round-robin format, with high stakes and a prize pool of USD 1 million. Notable participants include Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paphos | Updated: 28-03-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 10:05 IST
The Chess Titans Clash: Candidates Tournament Kicks Off
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa
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The Chess Titans Clash: Candidates Tournament Kicks Off. Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, India's sole representative in the elite eight-player Candidates Tournament, faces fierce competition as the event begins this Sunday. This prestigious tournament will determine who challenges reigning world champion D Gukesh later this year.

The tournament features a double round-robin format where each participant competes against every other player twice. Fabiano Caruana, the American GM, is the favorite based on recent performance. Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri, American Hikaru Nakamura, and Chinese player Wei Yi are key contenders to watch.

Meanwhile, in the women's section, notable players like Tan Zhongyi and Divya Deshmukh will captivate audiences. With USD 1 million in total prizes, the battle for chess supremacy is intense, promising thrilling matches over the coming fortnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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